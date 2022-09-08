TMZ Sees Celebrity Bus Tour Award Axed Over Bias Concerns

By Caroline Simson (September 8, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A California judge has vacated a JAMS arbitral award siding with celebrity news provider TMZ in its dispute with a Hollywood bus tour operator, saying the arbitrator's failure to meet disclosure requirements established by the Ninth Circuit in 2019 created "an impression of possible bias." U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. concluded in an opinion on Tuesday that the arbitrator who decided the case – Margaret A. Nagle, a former magistrate judge in the Central District of California – had a substantial enough ownership interest in arbitration provider JAMS that she should have disclosed that fact to the parties. TMZ argued...

