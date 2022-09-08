Ex-Atlanta Exec Jailed 14 Years In $17M Bribery Scheme

By Rosie Manins (September 8, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A former city of Atlanta executive was sentenced in a Georgia federal court on Thursday to 14 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $2.9 million for her part in a $17 million public works cash-for-contracts scheme. Mitzi Bickers, 56, was sentenced on one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, three counts of money laundering, four counts of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return, having been found guilty of those counts by a jury in late March. She was ordered by U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones to wear an ankle bracelet and be...

