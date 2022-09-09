11th Circ. Revives Minors' Claims In Chiquita Terror MDL

By Carolina Bolado (September 9, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has ruled that victims of a Colombian paramilitary group funded by Chiquita Brands International are barred by Colombia's statute of limitations from bringing their claims against the banana company, but said victims who were minors could argue that their claims were tolled. In a published opinion Thursday, a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court affirmed a lower court's ruling that victims of the paramilitaries had run out of time under Colombia's 10-year statute of limitations, which began to run when Chiquita pled guilty to supporting paramilitaries in March 2007. The suit was brought by relatives of murder...

