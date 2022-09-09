What Psychedelic Lawyers Can Learn From Pot Legalization

By Sam Reisman (September 9, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The burgeoning field of psychedelic law can take some pointers from cannabis legalization in the U.S., but it should also heed many warnings, experts said at a recent all-day virtual symposium hosted by the Psychedelic Bar Association. Attendees at the Psychedelic Law Summit on Thursday noted that both cannabis and psychedelic drugs derived from plants, such as cacti and fungi with hallucinogenic and mood-altering properties, present similar challenges for advocates. Psychedelic drugs, which include peyote, ayahuasca and psilocybin, are federally illegal and are Schedule I substances under the federal Controlled Substances Act, meaning that they, like cannabis, are considered highly likely...

