SolarWinds Directors Beat Shareholder Suit Over Hack

By Katryna Perera (September 8, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge has tossed a derivative suit against current and former directors of information technology company SolarWinds claiming they were at fault for a massive hack and data breach that affected governments and private businesses around the globe in 2020. Delaware Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said in a Tuesday opinion that SolarWinds Corp. was the "victim of a major crime," and its directors could not be held liable under corporate law for "simple negligence." "Historically, only utter failures by directors to impose a system for reporting risk, or failure to act in the face of 'red flags' disclosed to them so...

