How Inflation Reduction Act Will Lift Offshore Wind Projects

By Eric Runge, Margaret Czepiel and Paul Belval (September 9, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law on Aug. 16. Among its hundreds of pages, the IRA contains some significant provisions geared toward the development of clean energy — including from offshore wind. In this article, we focus on four main areas of the IRA that could affect the development of offshore wind: Planning for the transmission infrastructure needed for the development of offshore wind; Support for state siting and other permitting authorities to do their review and approval work in siting offshore wind transmission, including through potentially more certainty in the timing of such approvals; Expansion of the potential...

