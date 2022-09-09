Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribal Bribery Verdict Hinges On 1st Circ. Cases, Judge Says

By Brian Dowling (September 9, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Post-trial acquittal bids filed by a former tribal chairman and an architect convicted on bribery and extortion charges will boil down to which of two First Circuit cases applies in the case, a Boston federal judge said Friday.

During a hearing, U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock previewed his thinking on the motions by architect David DeQuattro and former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chairman Cedric Cromwell. The pair were convicted in May on some charges in the government's case alleging a criminal quid pro quo involving campaign contributions and personal gifts allegedly given in exchange for protection of the design firm's multimillion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!