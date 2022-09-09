Tribal Bribery Verdict Hinges On 1st Circ. Cases, Judge Says

By Brian Dowling (September 9, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Post-trial acquittal bids filed by a former tribal chairman and an architect convicted on bribery and extortion charges will boil down to which of two First Circuit cases applies in the case, a Boston federal judge said Friday. During a hearing, U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock previewed his thinking on the motions by architect David DeQuattro and former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chairman Cedric Cromwell. The pair were convicted in May on some charges in the government's case alleging a criminal quid pro quo involving campaign contributions and personal gifts allegedly given in exchange for protection of the design firm's multimillion...

