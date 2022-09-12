Google Advertiser Wants To Update Apple Collusion Suit

By Caleb Symons (September 12, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A company that trains construction crane operators wants permission to update its federal lawsuit against Apple and Google, which accuses the tech giants of conspiring to avoid competing for internet search-engine users, now saying the companies violated California antitrust law. The request for an amended complaint, filed Friday by the California Crane School Inc., came after a judge ruled last month that the school must arbitrate with Google LLC because it is ineligible for an exception that lets Golden State consumers litigate their claims for public injunctive relief. Besides violating federal law, the California Crane School now alleges that Apple Inc. and...

