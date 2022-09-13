Nikola Founder Tells Jury He Never Sought To Dupe Investors

By Pete Brush (September 13, 2022, 1:28 PM EDT) -- Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton loved his zero-emissions truck company like it was "his kid" and he promoted its stock in good faith, his lawyers told a Manhattan federal jury Tuesday, rejecting charges that he used social media to engineer a billion-dollar fraud. Nikola founder Trevor Milton, left, leaves a New York courthouse on Sept. 12. Milton is accused of orchestrating a scheme to pump up the company's share value while acting as CEO. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) The former Nikola CEO made his pitch for acquittal during opening arguments at a closely watched jury trial before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos...

