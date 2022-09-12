AstraZeneca Beats Investors' COVID Vaccine Suit For Good

By Sarah Jarvis (September 12, 2022, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday permanently dismissed a proposed class action alleging AstraZeneca misled investors about the progress of clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, finding the investors didn't identify any misleading statement from the company or show fraudulent intent. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken said in Monday's opinion that the investors were obligated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act to show specifically why and how statements from AstraZeneca PLC were false or misleading, but they didn't adequately do so in their latest complaint. Instead, the investors' complaint identified statements, italicized them "within long block quotes" and...

