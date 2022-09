United Beats Worker's Suit Over $5B In Virus Relief For Now

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 14, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said United Airlines can for now escape a worker's proposed class action alleging the airline breached the $5 billion coronavirus relief deal it had with the government, saying third parties can't enforce the agreement....

