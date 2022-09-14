Bannon Associate Says DA Case Taints His SDNY 'Wall' Trial

By Ivan Moreno (September 14, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A Colorado man accused of pilfering a $25 million fund to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico said Steve Bannon's recent state indictment in Manhattan over the alleged scheme makes it "all the more unlikely" he will have a fair trial in his related New York federal case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS