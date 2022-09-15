Microsoft Offers No UK Fixes For $69B Activision Deal

By Matthew Perlman (September 15, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp. is facing an in-depth probe by the U.K.'s competition enforcer over its planned $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc. after opting not to offer fixes for preliminary concerns the agency raised about the deal's potential impact on the gaming market....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS