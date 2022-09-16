Real Estate Rumors: Madison Realty, Google, O'Melveny

By Andrew McIntyre (September 16, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Madison Realty Capital has loaned $315.6 million for a New Orleans Four Seasons hotel, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The loan to Woodward Interest and Carpenter & Co. is for Four Seasons Hotel & Residences, which has a mix of hotel rooms and residential condo units, according to the report....

