3M Can't Get Gov't Contractor Immunity Defense In Foam MDL

By Emily Field (September 16, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The South Carolina federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over claims that firefighting foam contaminated groundwater said Friday that 3M knowingly withheld information about the risks associated with so-called forever chemicals for decades, denying its bid for a government immunity defense....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS