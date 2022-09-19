Trump Looms Large Over Barrack Jury Pool In Lobbying Trial

By Stewart Bishop (September 19, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Several prospective jurors' withering critiques of former President Donald Trump took center stage on Monday during the initial round of jury selection in the illegal lobbying trial of his former adviser Thomas Barrack, with many of the would-be jurors rating Trump as their least admired public figure. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS