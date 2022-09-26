Precautions For New Wave Of Digital Privacy Class Actions

By Jason Stiehl, Christopher Cole and Gage Javier (September 26, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Although many say law drags behind technology, creative class action lawyers are attempting to expand the boundaries of older, existing laws to cover a host of online activities involving new online techniques and software codes, such as Meta Platforms Inc.'s Pixel code, as well as interactive online keystroke and chat functions....

