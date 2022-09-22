Combative Jones Mostly Denies Harm In Newtown Testimony

By Cara Salvatore (September 22, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took the stand on Thursday in a damages trial over his false statements about the Sandy Hook massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, sparring with a lawyer for victims' families while at one point acknowledging it "could be" harmful to falsely call bereaved people actors....

