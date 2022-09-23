Real Estate Rumors: Principal, Diversified Partners, Baldwin

By Andrew McIntyre (September 23, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Principal Life Insurance has loaned $57.9 million for a multifamily project in Tempe, Arizona, Commercial Observer reported Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan to Silver Creek Development is for 2000 E. Apache Blvd., which is slated to have 187 units, according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS