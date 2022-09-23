Jones Ends Trial Week With Wish Jurors Would Do Research

By Cara Salvatore (September 23, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told media outside of a Connecticut courthouse Friday morning that if he could speak to jurors in his Sandy Hook defamation trial he would tell them to "research history," prompting a strong jury instruction from the judge....

