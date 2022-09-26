SEC's Fraud Fight With Israeli Contractor Execs To Go To Jury

By Dorothy Atkins (September 26, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has refused to hand either side a pretrial win in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's fraud fight against two executives for an Israeli government communications contractor that once provided products to the Mexican police, ruling that a jury must decide the securities claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS