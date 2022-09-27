Google, Apple Say Advertiser Can't Expand Collusion Suit

By Caleb Symons (September 27, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Google and Apple are urging a California federal court not to let a crane-operator training firm widen its collusion suit against the companies, saying the proposed revisions would be futile because they would not prevent Google from taking the trainer's claims to arbitration....

