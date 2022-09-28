Alex Jones Hijacked Newtown Parent's Grieving, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (September 28, 2022, 10:57 PM EDT) -- The parent of a Sandy Hook shooting victim singled out by Alex Jones on air told a Connecticut jury Wednesday that the conspiracy theorist's hoax claims turned the father's one place of solace — an online memorial board — into a "burning trash pile" and spurred a cross-country move....

