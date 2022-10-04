Musk Says He Will Close $44B Twitter Deal On Original Terms

By Jeff Montgomery and Leslie A. Pappas (October 4, 2022, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk reversed course Tuesday and said he intends to close on his original $44 billion deal to buy social media giant Twitter Inc., notifying the Securities and Exchange Commission that he will abide by the original offer, pending final financing and a stay of litigation....

