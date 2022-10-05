Ex-Trump Ally Implies UAE Ties Were Routine Business

By Stewart Bishop (October 4, 2022, 10:30 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Thomas Barrack on Tuesday sought to show jurors during the illicit lobbying trial of the Colony Capital Inc. founder that his close relationship with United Arab Emirates officials was just a normal part of doing business for the globe-trotting former adviser to former President Donald Trump, pointing to the executive's numerous contacts with other world leaders. ...

