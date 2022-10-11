Ex-Angels Staffer Gets 22 Years For Skaggs Overdose

By Lauren Castle (October 11, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A former Los Angeles Angels press officer was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on charges related to giving pitcher Tyler Skaggs counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that led to his fatal overdose in 2019....

