Northrop Defeats ERISA Challenge To Benefits Cutoff

By Abby Wargo (October 17, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sided with Northrop Grumman in a class action accusing the defense company of violating federal law by cutting off retirees' benefits, saying Northrop's move to do so after a 2002 merger represented a reasonable take on their plan's terms....

