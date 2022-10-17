Jury Convicts Ex-Atlanta Commissioner In Bribery Case

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 17, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A former Atlanta city commissioner was convicted by a federal jury on charges that she took $40,000 in bribes from a contractor in exchange for directing millions of dollars' worth of city contracts to the company....

