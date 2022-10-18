Think Tank Wants High Court Review Of Fla. Social Media Law

By Rosie Manins (October 18, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A conservative think tank has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Eleventh Circuit case over a Florida law that prohibits social media companies from blocking political candidates, supporting the Sunshine State's appeal of an injunction barring parts of the statute....

