VW's $80M Porsche Emissions Deal OK'd With $24M Atty Fees

By Dorothy Atkins (October 21, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Friday he will approve Volkswagen and Porsche's $80 million deal and class counsel's $24 million fee award to end consumers' claims they manipulated emissions and fuel-economy tests for nearly 500,000 gas-powered Porsche vehicles, despite objections the deal includes vehicles that weren't damaged....

