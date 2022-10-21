Ex-Trump Adviser Barrack To Testify In Own Defense At Trial

By Stewart Bishop (October 21, 2022, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Private equity mogul Thomas Barrack will testify in his own defense at his trial over charges he secretly acted as an agent of the United Arab Emirates in the U.S., attorneys said Friday, in an 11th hour surprise move that appeared to catch the government and the court off-guard....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS