3M Experts Can't Blame Drugs For Hearing Loss, Judge Says

By Y. Peter Kang (October 24, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Florida federal judge presiding over multidistrict litigation against 3M over allegedly faulty earplugs on Monday excluded certain defense testimony from the company's experts ahead of trial, citing scientifically unsupported or irrelevant medical opinions regarding prescription or illegal drugs causing hearing loss....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS