Avenatti's Leniency Bid 'Cannot Be Taken Seriously,' Feds Say

By Elliot Weld (October 25, 2022, 12:32 PM EDT) -- California federal prosecutors have objected to disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti's claims that he should only serve an additional year in prison for stealing from clients, saying the request can't be taken seriously....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS