McGregor Can't Escape Emotional Distress Claims In Bus Suit

By Elaine Briseño (October 27, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court has revived part of a lawsuit against Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts competitor Conor McGregor over his damage to a private bus carrying fellow fighter Michael Chiesa, saying Chiesa should be able to sue for intentional infliction of emotional distress, despite a lower court's decision to throw out that and other claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS