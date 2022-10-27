Jury Weighs SDNY Border Wall Fraud Case Against Colo. Man

By Pete Brush (October 27, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Thursday mulled charges against a Colorado man accused of looting a $25 million fund dubbed "We Build the Wall" to close off the U.S. from Mexico, after prosecutors showed a gleeful text from the defendant's wife calling the fund a "gold mine."...

