Gov't Says Fannie, Freddie Profit Sweep Calmed Market Fears

By Katie Buehler (October 27, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Housing Finance Agency's decision to amend stock purchase agreements and allow the U.S. Department of the Treasury to sweep up Fannie Mae's and Freddie Mac's net worths was reasonable because it successfully quelled market concerns over the two companies running out of money, a financial consultant told a D.C. federal jury Thursday....

