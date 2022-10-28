BNSF Verdict Shows Risk To Cos. From Ill. Biometric Law

By Michael Galibois, Gerry Stegmaier and Natsayi Mawere (October 28, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Chicago returned a $228 million class action verdict in a biometrics case before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleging violations of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA, earlier this month.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS