Judge Calls Attys' MDL Criticism 'Deceptive Public Posturing'

By Mike Curley (October 28, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge defended her oversight of the massive 3M Combat Arms Earplugs multidistrict litigation against attorneys' criticism that the process is "broken," calling those comments "overzealous and deceptive public posturing" in an order imposing a stay on the wave and transition process....

