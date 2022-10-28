Ex-Tribal Chair, Architect Ask For No Prison In Bribe Case

By Ivan Moreno (October 28, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A former tribal chairman and an architect convicted on bribery and extortion charges have each asked a Massachusetts federal judge for probation and home confinement if their pending motions for acquittal aren't granted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS