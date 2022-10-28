Judge Questions Investors As She Exits Wynn Case

By Katryna Perera (October 28, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal magistrate judge who as an attorney represented Wynn Resorts Ltd. in a 2018 sexual assault suit has recused herself from a class action filed by the company's stockholders, but not without saying there are "legitimate questions" about the timing of the investors' motion to remove her....

