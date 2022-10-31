Insurer Of NBA's Kings Can't Escape Virus Coverage Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (October 31, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Factory Mutual was denied in its bid to end the Sacramento Kings' lawsuit demanding coverage for pandemic-related losses, with a California federal judge on Friday issuing a rare ruling on the pleadings in favor of policyholders and finding that the reasonable interpretation of the policy's scope and exclusions encompasses the team's insurance claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS