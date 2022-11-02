Real Estate Rumors: Walton Street, San Antonio, Ganni

By Andrew McIntyre (November 2, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Walton Street Capital has loaned $65.8 million for a Sheraton in Tampa, Florida, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The deal is for Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Hotel, which has 277 rooms, and the borrower is a venture of Apollo and Newbond Holdings, according to the report....

