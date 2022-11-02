After Pharmacy Deals, New Opioid Sellers In Legal 'Bull's-Eye'

By Jeff Overley and Eric Heisig (November 2, 2022, 11:35 PM EDT) -- Multibillion-dollar settlements with top pharmacy retailers will shift a historic barrage of opioid litigation away from the last of its early targets and toward groups of pharmaceutical sellers and advisers whose business practices and legal defenses have received little attention, according to plaintiffs counsel and court records....

