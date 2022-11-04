El Paso Seeks Escape From Historic Site Row

By Isaac Monterose (November 4, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The Texas city of El Paso urged the state's Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling that revived a suit that seeks to protect a possible Apache historical site by challenging a survey permit for a proposed arena project, arguing that the lower court erred by nixing the city's sovereign immunity against the suit....

