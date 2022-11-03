5 Times That Stood Out In NY's Roller Coaster Opioid Case

By Emily Field (November 3, 2022, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Thursday's $523 million settlement between the state of New York and drugmaker Teva finally brings to an end the wild ride of the state's opioid case characterized by long delays caused by the pandemic, a gaffe by a state attorney that threatened to upend the suit and a wise-cracking judge who lightened the mood....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS