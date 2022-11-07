Barstool CEO Can't Claim Libel Over Sex Misconduct Reports

By Chris Villani (November 7, 2022, 1:40 PM EST) -- Insider on Monday escaped a defamation suit by the founder of Barstool Sports Inc. over articles he says falsely accused him of sexual assault, after a Massachusetts federal judge said the claims fell short of the heightened standard in cases involving public figures....

