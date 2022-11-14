Boeing Crash Victim's Heir Asks For Settlement Approval

By Collin Krabbe (November 14, 2022, 5:23 PM EST) -- The heir of a man killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max crash is seeking an Illinois federal court's approval to settle allegations of negligence and strict product liability for an undisclosed amount, dropping claims that the aircraft was defective and negligently designed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS