Former Tribal Chair Gets 3 Years For Casino Project Bribes

By Brian Dowling (November 15, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- The former chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for soliciting bribes from an architect who was hired to manage construction of the tribe's proposed $1 billion resort casino in southeastern Massachusetts....

