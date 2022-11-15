British Airways Flyers Win OK For COVID-19 Refund Deal

By Gina Kim (November 15, 2022, 9:53 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge gave final approval to a deal reached between British Airways and customers who sued over ticket refunds for flights canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which will give the 26,066 class members a chance at a 100% refund, plus $1.26 million in attorney fees to their counsel....

