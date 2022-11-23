Mapping Out VLSI-Intel's Sprawling Patent War

By Dani Kass (November 23, 2022, 7:14 PM EST) -- VLSI Technology has won more than $3 billion in patent infringement verdicts against Intel Corp. in a Texas federal court so far, but those victories account for just a portion of their cross-country and international feud over chip patents. Here, Law360 takes a closer look at the global litigation and lays out the fights in each forum....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS